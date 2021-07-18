The program “Let’s Get Legal” that airs on WGN(AM) on Saturdays from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. is sponsored by Illinois State Bar Association, Wochner Law Firm LLC, Camden Law Office, LLC, The Stogsdill Law Firm, P.C., Maurides Law, Miller & McGing Law, and Anna K Law.

Attorneys Michael G. Miller and James M. McGing: How do you protect yourself on the road?

Let's Get Legal
Posted: / Updated:

(Photo taken in studio by Producer Iridian Fierro)

Michael G. Miller and James M.McGing join host Jon Hansen to discuss some areas of personal injury law involving traffic accidents. What do the attorneys recommend for underinsured and uninsured motorists?

Let's Get Legal
Let's Get Legal powered by Illinois State Bar Association leans on local, prominent Illinois attorneys and experts to broadcast an entertaining and engaging weekly legal radio show.

