Attorneys Michael G. Miller and James M. McGing: How do you protect yourself on the road?

Michael G. Miller and James M.McGing join host Jon Hansen to discuss some areas of personal injury law involving traffic accidents. What do the attorneys recommend for underinsured and uninsured motorists?
The program “Let’s Get Legal” that airs on WGN(AM) on Saturdays from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. is sponsored by Illinois State Bar Association, Wochner Law Firm LLC, Camden Law Office, LLC, The Stogsdill Law Firm, P.C., Maurides Law, Miller & McGing Law, and Anna K Law.
Let's Get Legal
Saturdays 3-5pm
- Click for more information on our sponsors.