The program “Let’s Get Legal” that airs on WGN(AM) on Saturdays from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. is sponsored by Illinois State Bar Association, Wochner Law Firm LLC, Camden Law Office, LLC, The Stogsdill Law Firm, P.C., Maurides Law, Miller & McGing Law, and Anna K Law.

Click here for more information about our sponsors.

Attorney Pat Walsh talks about legal requirements when it comes to vaccinations at school and at work

Let's Get Legal
Posted: / Updated:

FILE – To prevent the spread of COVID-19, a customer gets a spray of hand sanitizer upon entering the Micro Center computer department store in Dallas, Monday, Sept. 21, 2020. The coronavirus pandemic has put millions of Americans out of work. But many of those still working are fearful, distressed and stretched thin, according to a new poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)

Dane Neal, in for host Jon Hansen, talks to attorney Pat Walsh about vaccination requirements. What can your workplace legally require you to do when it comes to getting vaccinated?

For more information, you can visit pwalsh.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Let's Get Legal
Saturdays 3-5pm LetsGetLegal

Let’s Get Legal powered by Illinois State Bar Association leans on local, prominent Illinois attorneys and experts to broadcast an entertaining and engaging weekly legal radio show. (Click for more.)

- Click for more information on our sponsors.

Popular

More Home Page Top Stories