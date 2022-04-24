Attorney Michael Leonard joins host Jon Hansen to talk about how juries are picked for federal court. Whistleblower cases, pleading guilty or deciding to go to trial, and more! Michael talks to callers and answers their questions. Michael also gives us some updates on his cases.
Attorney Michael Leonard talks federal cases and whistleblowers
by: Iridian Fierro
Posted:
Updated:
Jon Hansen and Michael Leonard in studio (WGN Radio | Iridian Fierro)
The program “Let’s Get Legal” that airs on WGN(AM) on Saturdays from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. is sponsored by Illinois State Bar Association, Grasso Law, P.C., Camden Law Office, Wochner Law, Anderson Attorneys and Advisors, Trapp & Geller, Law Offices of Jonathan Merel, P.C., Gainsberg Law, and Allen & Glassman.
Close
Subscribe Now
You have been added to WGN AM Monthly Newsletter Newsletter
Subscribe Now
WGN AM Monthly Newsletter
Let's Get Legal
Saturdays 1-3pm