Jon Hansen, host of Let’s Get Legal, is joined by Attorney Audrey Anderson to discuss kids getting ticketed in schools. The two talk about the hearings in courtrooms for these cases and how much students are being charged. Audrey also talks about expungements, police reports, and if parents should get a lawyer for this situation.
Attorney Audrey Anderson talks kids getting ticketed in schools
by: Iridian Fierro
Audrey Anderson in studio with Jon Hansen (Iridian Fierro | WGN Radio)
Let's Get Legal
Saturdays 1-3pm