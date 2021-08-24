The program “Let’s Get Legal” that airs on WGN(AM) on Saturdays from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. is sponsored by Illinois State Bar Association, Wochner Law Firm LLC, Camden Law Office, LLC, The Stogsdill Law Firm, P.C., Maurides Law, Miller & McGing Law, Anna K Law, The Devine Law Group, and Gordon Law Group.

Click here for more information about our sponsors.

Attorney at Wochner Law Firm, Corinne Heggie, urges college students to give parents power of attorney

Let's Get Legal
Posted: / Updated:

Jon Hansen with Corinne Heggie

Corinne Heggie joins the program to detail the benefits of power of attorney for college students. “We’ve had a steady stream of this population coming in to get powers of attorney signed before heading off to college or what ever their next chapter is.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Let's Get Legal
Saturdays 3-5pm LetsGetLegal

Let’s Get Legal powered by Illinois State Bar Association leans on local, prominent Illinois attorneys and experts to broadcast an entertaining and engaging weekly legal radio show. (Click for more.)

- Click for more information on our sponsors.

Popular

More Home Page Top Stories