Attorney at Wochner Law Firm, Corinne Heggie, urges college students to give parents power of attorney

Corinne Heggie joins the program to detail the benefits of power of attorney for college students. “We’ve had a steady stream of this population coming in to get powers of attorney signed before heading off to college or what ever their next chapter is.”
The program “Let’s Get Legal” that airs on WGN(AM) on Saturdays from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. is sponsored by Illinois State Bar Association, Wochner Law Firm LLC, Camden Law Office, LLC, The Stogsdill Law Firm, P.C., Maurides Law, Miller & McGing Law, Anna K Law, The Devine Law Group, and Gordon Law Group.
Let's Get Legal
Saturdays 3-5pm
- Click for more information on our sponsors.