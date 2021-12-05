Attorney at Wochner Law Firm, Corinne Heggie, talks about the importance of estate planning

Corinne Heggie, attorney at Wochner Law, joins Jon Hansen to discuss the benefits of having conversations about what will happen when you’re gone. The two also discuss opening your finances, children taking over the family businesses, and more!
The program “Let’s Get Legal” that airs on WGN(AM) on Saturdays from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. is sponsored by Illinois State Bar Association, Wochner Law Firm LLC, Camden Law Office, LLC, The Stogsdill Law Firm, P.C., Maurides Law, Miller & McGing Law, Anna K Law, The Devine Law Group, and Gordon Law Group.
Let's Get Legal
Saturdays 3-5pm
