On this episode of Lending Inspiration sponsored by Republic Bank, WGN Radio’s Steve Bertrand is joined by Co- Founder and Executive Director or Soaring Eagle Academy Deanna Tyrpak, to share her inspiring story for why she became her own boss, the challenges she faced along the way and how she achieved her dreams. Listen in while Deanna shares what makes Soaring Eagle Academy so special and how Republic Bank of Chicago made her dreams achievable.

