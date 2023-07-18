On this episode of Lending Inspiration sponsored by Republic Bank, WGN Radio’s Steve Bertrand is joined by the CEO of Guero Pallets Martha Razo to share her family’s small business success story. Listen in while Martha shares Guero Pallets’ inspiring story about starting 20 years ago with one pick-up truck to now being a nationwide known business. Also, Marth talks about how Republic Bank has helped Guero Pallets get to where they are today.

