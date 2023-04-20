On this episode of Lending Inspiration sponsored by Republic Bank, WGN Radio’s Steve Bertrand is joined by Howie Leighty from Signarama to share his small business success story. Listen in while Howie shares his inspiring story changing his whole career path post 2008 economy crash and how Republic Bank helped him achieve this life changing switch.
Lending Inspiration: Howie Leighty from Signarama | From Chef to being your own business owner
by: Ashley Bihun
