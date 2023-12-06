On this episode of Lending Inspiration sponsored by Republic Bank, WGN Radio’s Steve Bertrand is joined by Edgewater Mexican Cafe’s Ruben Knight to share his journey from chef, to bartender, to manager to host, to now owner. Listen in while Ruben shares about some of his biggest challenges getting to where he is today and how Republic Bank made his dreams achievable.
Lending Inspiration: Edgewater Mexican Cafe’s Ruben Knight | From chef to owner
by: Ashley Bihun
Posted:
Updated:
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now