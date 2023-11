On this episode of Lending Inspiration sponsored by Republic Bank, WGN Radio’s Steve Bertrand is joined by Crossmark Printing Owner Martin Ward to share his journey changing career fields and going back to high school to learn more. Listen in while Marty shares about some of his biggest challenges getting to where he is today and how Republic Bank made his dreams achievable.

Later in the epsiode hear from some of Martin’s employees and how they feel about growing a buisness as a team.