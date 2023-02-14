On this episode of Lending Inspiration sponsored by Republic Bank, WGN Radio’s Steve Bertrand is joined by Richard Modelski from Modell Funeral Homes to share his small business success story. Listen in while Richard shares his inspiring story on why he became his own boss, the challenges he faced along the way, and how he achieved his dreams.
Lending Inspiration: Becoming your own boss | Richard Modelski from Modell Funeral Homes
by: Ashley Bihun
