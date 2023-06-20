On this episode of Lending Inspiration sponsored by Republic Bank, WGN Radio’s Steve Bertrand is joined by Alfredo Arteaga with Guadalajara Grill & Bar in Berwyn to share his family’s small business success story. Listen in while Alfredo shares his inspiring story about how their family owned and operated small business has been in Berwyn for 27 years and how Republic Bank has helped Guadalajara Grill & Bar over the years.

