Pictured: Sid and his family with Miss Gloria Jeans – the person who started Gloria Jeans Coffees in Chicago — and now in over 40 countries.

On this episode of Lending Inspiration sponsored by Republic Bank, WGN Radio’s Steve Bertrand is joined by Usman Siddiqui, a.k.a ‘Sid’, a franchise owner of several Gloria Jean’s Coffee, Cinnabon and Jamba Juice locations. Listen in while Sid talks about the joys of business and the importance of good partners.