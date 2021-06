Returning to the Karen Conti Show is attorney and estate planning expert Christian Manalli to answer WGN Radio listener questions on estate planning, wills and trusts. Contact Christian for your estate planning assistance at (312) 332-7800.

You can find Karen Conti on Facebook. If you have a legal question for Karen, call her office at (312) 332-7800 or email her at wgn@askkarenconti.com.