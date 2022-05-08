WGN’s Karen Conti is joined by psychologist, Dr. Oren Amitay, to discuss the details of the Alabama corrections officer who ran away with an inmate she is suspected of having a relationship with. Plus, they talk about what personality disorders are, how they come to be and how the Johnny Depp and Amber Heard trial has brought this discussion to many people’s attention. Learn more about Dr. Amitay at his website, docamitay.com.

