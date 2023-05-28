CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – JULY 19: (L-R) NASCAR and IMSA Chairman Jim France, NASCAR Executive Vice Chair Lesa France Kennedy, Kara Bauchman, Chicago Mayor …
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – JULY 19: (L-R) NASCAR and IMSA Chairman Jim France, NASCAR Executive Vice Chair Lesa France Kennedy, Kara Bauchman, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, Bubba Wallace, NASCAR President Steve Phelps, and NASCAR Senior Vice President of Strategy and Innovation Ben Kennedy pose for a photo after a press conference in promotion of the NASCAR Chicago Street Race announcement on July 19, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – JULY 19: (L-R) NASCAR and IMSA Chairman Jim France, NASCAR Executive Vice Chair Lesa France Kennedy, Kara Bauchman, Chicago Mayor …
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – JULY 19: (L-R) NASCAR and IMSA Chairman Jim France, NASCAR Executive Vice Chair Lesa France Kennedy, Kara Bauchman, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, Bubba Wallace, NASCAR President Steve Phelps, and NASCAR Senior Vice President of Strategy and Innovation Ben Kennedy pose for a photo after a press conference in promotion of the NASCAR Chicago Street Race announcement on July 19, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)