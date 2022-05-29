Sociologist and sexual violence researcher Dr. Nicole Bedera joined WGN Radio’s Karen Conti to talk about the 6th week of the the Johnny Depp defamation case, the upcoming verdict, and the social implications of the whole trial. While recognizing them both as perpetrators of abuse, Dr. Bedera noted the clear bias many people have towards Johnny Depp as he continues to see waves of support. She later addressed the subsequent slander of Amber Heard and how it reflects the slander of the Me Too Movement.

