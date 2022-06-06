Director of the Free Speech Center and Professor in the Recording Industry Department at Middle Tennessee State University Professor Ken Paulson joined WGN Radio’s Karen Conti to discuss the First Amendment in relation to a recent Supreme Court opinion striking against a Texas law regulating social media. Professor Paulson defined what Freedom of Speech means in context of the Bill of Rights and Constitution. Later, Professor Paulson and Karen addressed obscenity as it relates to George Carlin and the Johnny Depp trial.

