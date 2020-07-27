What are the major impediments for disabled individuals?

Today is the 30th anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act passed by George HW Bush with bipartisan support. The law prohibits discrimination against people with disabilities in the area of employment, transportation, and public accommodation. It requires employers to make reasonable accommodations to people whose disabilities affect a major life activity. The law was a major turning point in opening a part of society to disabled people. However, disabled people still suffer unemployment rates at nearly double the average population. Dr. Janet Szlyk, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Chicago Lighthouse joins the Karen Conti show to discuss these issues.