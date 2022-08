Chester O. Weger, accused slayer of three Riverside, Ill., matrons, is shown during his trial at Ottawa, Ill. Jan. 30, 1961. (AP Photo/Charles Knoblock)

Andy Hale, the lawyer for Chester Weger, a.k.a., The Starved Rock Killer, joins WGN Radio’s Karen Conti to discuss the new evidence that came out this week that could potentially exonerate him for the crime committed 62 years ago. They later speculate on who was the true culprit, the possible motive, and what Chester Weger is doing now after getting released 2 years ago.

To check out Andy’s Starved Rock podcast, click here