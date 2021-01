Vice President-elect Kamala Harris speaks during an introduction of President-elect Joe Biden’s nominee for Secretary of Education, Miguel Cardona, at The Queen Theater in Wilmington, Del., Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Speaker, dynamic executive, and author Victoria Pelletier joins WGN Radio’s Karen Conti to talk about women as leaders how they are perceived. Learn more about Victoria and her work at www.victoria-pelletier.com.

You can find Karen Conti on Facebook. If you have a legal question for Karen, call her office at (312) 332-7800 or email her at wgn@askkarenconti.com.