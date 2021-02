Chief Community Officer at The C-Suite Network, General Manager of The Hero Club, and gender issue expert Tricia Benn joins WGN Radio’s Karen Conti to discuss the record number of women out of the workforce. Tricia discusses the challenge of the shift in the workplace, tips for people to get back in the workplace with record unemployment.

