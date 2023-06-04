Dr. Constance Mixon, Professor of Political Science and Director of the Urban Studies Program at Elmhurst University, joins Karen to talk about today being the 103rd anniversary of the passage of the 19th Amendment granting women the right to vote, and to discuss voting trends for female voters. Later on, Dr. Mixon discusses former Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s legacy in politics and why Chicago has been deemed the most corrupt American city.

