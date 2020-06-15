Listen Now
Tim Cavanagh tells us the problems caused by police pursuits

Karen Conti

Timothy Cavanagh

A study showed nearly 1 person is killed a day during police chases in the United States. Attorney Tim Cavanagh joins WGN Radio’s Karen Conti to discuss police policies during motor vehicle pursuits, the legalities involved and the problems that arise during a chase. You can contact Tim at his website www.cavanaghlawgroup.com or call him at (312) 425-1900.

You can find Karen Conti on Facebook. If you have a legal question for Karen, call her office at (312) 332-7800 or email her at wgn@askkarenconti.com.

