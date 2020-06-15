Tim Cavanagh tells us the problems caused by police pursuits

A study showed nearly 1 person is killed a day during police chases in the United States. Attorney Tim Cavanagh joins WGN Radio’s Karen Conti to discuss police policies during motor vehicle pursuits, the legalities involved and the problems that arise during a chase. You can contact Tim at his website www.cavanaghlawgroup.com or call him at (312) 425-1900.

