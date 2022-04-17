WGN Radio’s Karen Conti was joined by lawyer at Laner Muchin Lawfirm, Amber Cox to discuss the proposal in California to reduce the work week to 32 hours. They addressed how the quarantine partially influenced the desire for a shorter work week as well as the labor shortage that still affect businesses. They also highlighted the qualms businesses have in regards to paying employees the same amount for fewer hours and the legislation behind it.

