The Irish Liquor Lawyer explains cocktails-to-go

Sean O’Leary, the Irish Liquor Lawyer, joins WGN Radio’s Karen Conti to talk liquor laws and the recent legalization of cocktails-to-go in the City of Chicago. Sean represents innovators in the liquor industry, lobbies on behalf of the wine and hospitality community, and is actively involved in helping companies develop business models to meet complex regulatory schemes. You can contact Sean on his website www.irishliquorlawyer.com, email him at sean.o@irishliquorlawyer.com or call him at (312) 535-8380.

You can find Karen Conti on Facebook. If you have a legal question for Karen, call her office at (312) 332-7800 or email her at wgn@askkarenconti.com.