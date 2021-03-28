Tax attorney Steve Leahy answers your 2021 tax questions

It’s tax season and Steven A. Leahy, tax attorney for Opem Tax Advocates and host of the IRS Radio Hour, joins the Karen Conti Show once again to talk about extensions for filing, what to do if you haven’t filed, owing money, and much more! Steve also shares IRS sponsored tax tools for those that make less than $72,000 a year and his IRS book. Contact Steve for tax help at chicagotaxteam.com or call his offices at (312) 664-6649.

