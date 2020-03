Kids join their parents in a workout in the park Monday, March 16, 2020, in Coronado, Calif. A local gym moved their class outdoors as kids staying home from school due to coronavirus concerns joined the group Monday. The vast majority of people recover from the new coronavirus. According to the World Health Organization, most people recover in about two to six weeks, depending on the severity of the illness. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

How are your children handling the coronavirus situation? Clinical psychologist from the Child Mind Institute, Dr. Janine Domingues, joins WGN Radio’s Karen Conti to discuss how parents can talk to their children about the coronavirus.

