NEW YORK, NY – MARCH 31: People walk by Trump Tower the morning after former president Donald Trump was indicted by a New York jury on March 31, 2023 in…
NEW YORK, NY – MARCH 31: People walk by Trump Tower the morning after former president Donald Trump was indicted by a New York jury on March 31, 2023 in New York City. Trump has been indicted for his role in a hush money scheme prior to the 2016 election. The vote to indict, which was brought by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, suggests that a grand jury found probable cause that Trump committed an offense, which will now need to be proved to a jury. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NY – MARCH 31: People walk by Trump Tower the morning after former president Donald Trump was indicted by a New York jury on March 31, 2023 in…
NEW YORK, NY – MARCH 31: People walk by Trump Tower the morning after former president Donald Trump was indicted by a New York jury on March 31, 2023 in New York City. Trump has been indicted for his role in a hush money scheme prior to the 2016 election. The vote to indict, which was brought by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, suggests that a grand jury found probable cause that Trump committed an offense, which will now need to be proved to a jury. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
Former federal prosecutor, CNN Legal Analyst, and former Illinois Attorney General candidate, Renato Mariotti, joined WGN Radio’s Karen Conti to discuss the latest on former President Donald Trump’s indictment.