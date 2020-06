Steven A. Leahy, tax attorney for Opem Tax Advocates and host of the IRS Radio Hour, joins WGN Radio’s Karen Conti to talk taxes, bankruptcy, stimulus and answers a few listener questions. You can contact Steve for tax help at www.chicagotaxteam.com or call his offices at (312) 664-6649.

You can find Karen Conti on Facebook. If you have a legal question for Karen, call her office at (312) 332-7800 or email her at wgn@askkarenconti.com.