Author and Musician Simon Tam of the band The Slants is with WGN Radio’s Karen Conti to talk about his First Amendment rights case he won in the U. S. Supreme court on the trademark of his band name The Slants in 2017. You can order his book “Slanted: How an Asian American Troublemaker Took on the Supreme Court” here.

