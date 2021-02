Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White makes his entrance before taking the oath of office as Illinois’ Secretary of State Monday, Jan. 12, 2015, in Springfield Ill. (AP Photo/Seth Perlman)

Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White joins the Karen Conti Show! In light of National Donor Day, they talk about organ donation and updates to the Illinois program, the current status for renewing your driver’s license, Scott’s Law, and Black History Month.

