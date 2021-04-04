Robin Fretwell Wilson explains the interpretation of Freedom of Religion

Master of Pontifical Liturgical Ceremonies, Italian priest Guido Marini helps Pope Francis step down after he delivered his Urbi et Orbi Blessing, after celebrating Easter Mass at St. Peter’s Basilica at The Vatican Sunday, April 4, 2021, during the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic. (Filippo Monteforte/Pool photo via AP)

Robin Fretwell Wilson, author and Director of the Institute of Government and Public Affairs for the University of Illinois System, joins the Karen Conti Show to talk about the Freedom of Religion, what it really means and what some of the issues are that are coming before the courts. You can purchase Robin’s recent book, “Religious Freedom, LGBT Rights, and the Prospects for Common Ground,” here.

