Robert Blagojevich shares his fight against the federal government

Rob Blagojevich, brother of former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich, departs the Federal Court building after testifying in his and his brother’s federal corruption trial Tuesday, July 20, 2010 in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Robert Blagojevich, author and brother of former Illinois Govenor Rod Blagojevich, joins WGN Radio’s Karen Conti and talks about what it was like to face the tremendous power our government yields and how he was not convicted. You can find Robert’s book, “Fundraiser A: My Fight for Freedom and Justice”, here.

[audio https://serve.castfire.com/audio/3734223/3734223_2020-02-24-032123.64kmono.mp3]

