Professor Helen ‘Nellie’ Drew discusses NCAA educational benefits case

Is this the beginning to the end of amateur sports? WGN Radio’s Karen Conti is joined by Professor Helen “Nellie” Drew, Professor of Practice in Sports Law and Director of the Center for the Advancement of Sport at University at Buffalo School of Law, to discuss the U. S. Supreme Court case to be heard this coming week between the NCAA and a student athlete about whether NCAA can cap educational benefits.

