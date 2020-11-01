Professor Carolyn Shapiro on court packing and Supreme Court confirmations

In this image provided by the Collection of the Supreme Court of the United States, Chief Justice John G. Roberts, Jr., right, administers the Judicial Oath to Judge Amy Coney Barrett in the East Conference Room of the Supreme Court Building, Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, in Washington as Judge Barrett’s husband, Jesse M. Barrett, holds the Bible. (Fred Schilling/Collection of the Supreme Court of the United States via AP)

WGN Radio’s Karen Conti is joined by Professor Carolyn Shapiro, Professor of Law and Associate Dean for Administration and Strategic Initiatives at Chicago-Kent College of Law and founder of the school’s Institute on the Supreme Court of the United States. Professor Shapiro discusses the Supreme Court, the court’s confirmation process and the practice of court packing.

You can find Karen Conti on Facebook. If you have a legal question for Karen, call her office at (312) 332-7800 or email her at wgn@askkarenconti.com.