Professor Carolyn Shapiro on court packing and Supreme Court confirmations

WGN Radio’s Karen Conti is joined by Professor Carolyn Shapiro, Professor of Law and Associate Dean for Administration and Strategic Initiatives at Chicago-Kent College of Law and founder of the school’s Institute on the Supreme Court of the United States. Professor Shapiro discusses the Supreme Court, the court’s confirmation process and the practice of court packing.
You can find Karen Conti on Facebook. If you have a legal question for Karen, call her office at (312) 332-7800 or email her at wgn@askkarenconti.com.