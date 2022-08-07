FILE – In this Feb. 18, 1985 file photo, Prince performs at the Forum in Inglewood, Calif. A Minnesota judge has ruled Thursday, July 13, 2017, that Universal…
FILE – In this Feb. 18, 1985 file photo, Prince performs at the Forum in Inglewood, Calif. A Minnesota judge has ruled Thursday, July 13, 2017, that Universal Music Group should be released from a music rights deal with Prince’s estate. Universal struck a deal with the estate in January, but the estate later sought to cancel the deal after Warner Bros. Records claimed it conflicted with a contract it signed with Prince in 2014. (AP Photo/Liu Heung Shing, File)
FILE – In this Feb. 18, 1985 file photo, Prince performs at the Forum in Inglewood, Calif. A Minnesota judge has ruled Thursday, July 13, 2017, that Universal…
FILE – In this Feb. 18, 1985 file photo, Prince performs at the Forum in Inglewood, Calif. A Minnesota judge has ruled Thursday, July 13, 2017, that Universal Music Group should be released from a music rights deal with Prince’s estate. Universal struck a deal with the estate in January, but the estate later sought to cancel the deal after Warner Bros. Records claimed it conflicted with a contract it signed with Prince in 2014. (AP Photo/Liu Heung Shing, File)
Estate planning lawyer Christian Manalli joins WGN’s Karen Conti to talk about how Prince’s estate finally has been settled after 6 years and why it took so long. Later, Christian answers listener questions regarding estates, wills, and trusts.