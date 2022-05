WGN Radio’s Karen Conti is joined by Jury Consultant, Dave Zehner, to discuss the continued defamation trial of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard and to provide a view from the jury’s perspective. He assessed Psychologist, Dr. Shannon Curry’s, testimony as well as the odder moments in the trial. Later, he addressed what Amber Heard might have to say in her testimony tomorrow to allow her to win the case.

