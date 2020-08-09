Melissa Widen shares the First Women’s Bank

Melissa Widen, Vice President and Chief Administrative Officer of First Women’s Bank, a new bank in Chicago for women, joins WGN Radio’s Karen Conti. Melissa tells us what the First Women’s Bank offers, when it will be available, and what makes it unique in the Chicago financial scene. You can learn more on their website at www.firstwomensbank.com.

