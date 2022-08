Former federal prosecutor, CNN Legal Analyst, and former Illinois Attorney General candidate, Renato Mariotti, joined WGN Radio’s Karen Conti to discuss the warrant and possible release of the underlying affidavit regarding the FBI raid of Mar-a-Lago. Renato later addressed whether there were legal responsibilities for not redacting the agents’ names on the report and if there was any legal action that could have been taken to protect the agents shown in the security footage.

