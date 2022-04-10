WGN Radio’s Karen Conti is joined by Co-Dean of the Case Western Reserve University’s School of Law, Professor Michael Scharf, to discuss war crimes, those that have been committed as a result of the war between Ukraine and Russia, and their legal repercussions. He highlighted other instances when war crimes were committed, including the Nuremburg Trial and Pol Pot’s reign in Cambodia.
Looking at war crimes as the war in Ukraine continues
by: Andrew Harris
Posted:
Updated:
Close
Subscribe Now
You have been added to WGN AM Monthly Newsletter Newsletter