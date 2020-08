Flanked by charities bureau chief James Sheehan, left, and charities bureau enforcement section co-chief Emily Stern, right, New York State Attorney General Letitia James announces that the state is suing the National Rifle Association during a press conference, Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, in New York. James said that the state is seeking to put the powerful gun advocacy organization out of business over allegations that high-ranking executives diverted millions of dollars for lavish personal trips, no-show contracts for associates and other questionable expenditures. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

Ryan Oberly, Wagenmaker & Oberly partner and legal counsel to nonprofit organizations, joins WGN Radio’s Karen Conti to explain the recent NRA lawsuit. Ryan explains the lawsuit what allows an organization to be a nonprofit. To learn more about Ryan and the Wagenmaker & Oberly mission, visit their website at www.wagenmakerlaw.com.

You can find Karen Conti on Facebook. If you have a legal question for Karen, call her office at (312) 332-7800 or email her at wgn@askkarenconti.com.