WGN Radio's Karen Conti is joined by returning guest, ex-cop and lawyer, Dan Herbert. Formerly representing Jason VanDyke, Dan talks about the Jacob Blake shooting, the actions taken by Kyle Rittenhouse and how these cases will proceed in the legal system.

You can find Karen Conti on Facebook. If you have a legal question for Karen, call her office at (312) 332-7800 or email her at wgn@askkarenconti.com.