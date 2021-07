WGN Radio’s Karen Conti is with Lauren Kaeseberg, Legal Director of the Chicago office of the Illinois Innocence Project, to talk about Illinois becoming the first state to ban police from lying to minors during interrogation.

You can find Karen Conti on Facebook. If you have a legal question for Karen, call her office at (312) 332-7800 or email her at wgn@askkarenconti.com.