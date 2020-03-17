Karen Conti | Full Show 3/15/20

The show starts off with Dr. Janine Domingues on how to talk to your kids about coronavirus. Then, Dr. Jeannene Tornatore gives us the scoop on how to handle your upcoming travel plans. Jim Peterik of the Ides of March shares some great stories from his career. Jill O’Brien rounds out the guest list discussing the new coronavirus relief bill. As always, Karen provides updates on the latest legal news and answers legal questions from listeners.

