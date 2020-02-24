Karen Conti | Full Show 2/23/20

Tonight on the Karen Conti Show!

The show starts off discussing what it’s like to face government power with Robert Blagojevich, brother of former Illinois Govenor Rod Blagojevich. Then, ophthalmologist Dr. Carol Menner joins us to talk about all things optical! As always, Karen provides updates on the latest legal news and answers legal questions from listeners.

[audio https://serve.castfire.com/audio/3734221/3734221_2020-02-24-031321.64kmono.mp3]

You can find Karen Conti on Facebook. If you have a legal question for Karen, call her office at (312) 332-7800 or email her at wgn@askkarenconti.com.