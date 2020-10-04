Justice Thomas Kilbride on diversity in the courts and more

FILE – In this Sept. 10, 2013 file photo, Illinois Supreme Court Chief Justice Thomas L. Kilbride listens to oral arguments at the Michael A. Bilandic Building in Chicago. A published report Thursday, Jan. 2, 2014, says that Illinois Supreme Court justices, who will decide Illinois’ pension issue, received nearly $3 million during the past 13 years from groups that support both sides of the issue. The report says that most of the money was collected by Kilbride, in a 2010 campaign to retain his seat that was the nation’s most expensive of that type in a quarter-century. (AP Photo/M. Spencer Green, File)