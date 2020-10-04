Justice Thomas Kilbride on diversity in the courts and more

Illinois Supreme Court Justice Thomas Kilbride joins WGN Radio’s Karen Conti to discuss how diversity on the bench can effect judgements in court system. Justice Kilbride also discusses case precedent, court procedure and much more.
