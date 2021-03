In this image taken from video, prosecutor Steve Schleicher questions a potential juror as Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill presides over jury selection at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis, Minn., Wednesday, March 10, 2021, in the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, accused in the May 25, 2020, death of George Floyd. (Court TV/Pool via AP)

Jury consultant David Zehner, of Zehner Trial Consulting joins WGN Radio’s Karen Conti to discuss the the jury selection in the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, along with the strategy and process involved with jury selection. You can contact David on his website, zehnerjuries.com.

