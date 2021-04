Oak Park Heights prison is seen on Thursday, April 22, 2021, in Oak Park Heights, Minnesota. Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, convicted Tuesday in the death of George Floyd, is being held at the prison, according to the Minnesota Department of Corrections. (AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey)

Hon. Wayne R. Andersen (Ret.), JAMS Chicago Mediator & Arbitrator, returns to the Karen Conti Show to discuss the Derek Chauvin trial verdict and what factors will influence the upcoming sentencing.

